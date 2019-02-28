Harbaugh comments on Lamar Jackson’s potential

Recent discussions in the NFL have centered around an athletic quarterback who shocked the college football world through his legs and arms en route to a Heisman trophy.

No, not Kyler Murray. This QB already plays in the NFL and led his team to a 6-1 finish as a starter, an AFC North title and a playoff berth. Lamar Jackson is proven and ready to compete in a full regular season with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens all but made it official that the Lamar Jackson era has officially begun when they shipped Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos in a trade earlier this year. With Jackson at the helm, the Ravens look to improve on its seven-game stretch where it fell in the first round of the playoffs to the LA Chargers.

Jackson By the Numbers

Last season, Jackson threw for 1,201 yards to go with six touchdowns and three interceptions. These numbers may not be eye-popping, but considering he started just seven games after replacing an injured Flacco in a system not built for his style of play, it’s impressive.

Furthermore, Jackson led all quarterbacks this season in rushing yards with 697 and broke the NFL QB rushing record in just his first season while not starting until Week 11.

Coach John Harbaugh is excited at the chance to have a full season to prepare around Jackson and plans to let him loose this upcoming season to build off of that seven-game stretch to end the season.

Utilizing His Arms and Legs

It was known that coming out of college, Jackson was a running quarterback. The Ravens utilized that all season, especially in the seven-game stretch, as Jackson broke the NFL record for most rushing attempts by a QB with 147.

In fact, the previous record of 141 rushes by Bobby Douglass hadn’t been broken since 1972. Harbaugh realizes the value his legs bring to an offense, but it’s his arm that really sets him apart.

Jackson is spending most of his offseason in Florida practicing with a private coach so when it comes time to report to camp, he’ll be ready to learn a new offense and lead the Ravens back to the playoffs in his first year as a full-time starter.