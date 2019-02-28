Kingsbury ready to lead the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have turned to former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be the teams head coach going forward.

Arizona hired Kingsbury in an effort to jump start an offense that was ranked dead last in the NFL.

This will be the first time that Kingsbury has coached in the NFL after spending the last six seasons at Texas Tech. Prior to being a coach, Kingsbury was a quarterback at Texas Tech and had a brief, 5-year NFL career. He began coaching in 2008 as an assistant at the University of Houston.

Up and down at TTU

Kingsbury is noted for his offensive success while coaching at Texas Tech. In his tenure at Texas Tech, his offenses ranked 23rd or better in the country from 2015 to 2018. However, despite the offensive success, Kingsbury was unable to establish consistent success with the Red Raiders. In his six seasons there, Kingsbury compiled a mere 35-40 record and a 19-35 record in Big 12 play.

Kingsbury was then fired by Texas Tech. In December of 2018, USC hired Kingsbury to be the teams next offensive coordinator. The Cardinals came knocking on Kingsbury’s door. The 39-year-old coach accepted the Cardinals offer despite not having any NFL coaching experience.

It's about the players 💯 pic.twitter.com/sd2Bs0X8sI — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 27, 2019

Young QB with potential

However, Kingsbury is confident in his ability to find success at the highest level of football. After all, it’s only up for the Cardinals who finished 3-13 in 2018 and last in the NFC West.

Kingsbury will benefit by having a young, malleable quarterback in Josh Rosen. Rosen will be entering his second season in the NFL after being thrust into the starting role a season ago. He finished 2018 throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Rosen struggled in 2018 but Kingsbury is confident that he’ll be able to grow as a quarterback and become a serviceable quarterback for the team.

The Cardinals also have one of the most seasoned players in the league. Longtime wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be returning for his 15th NFL season and is still highly productive.

Kyler Murray?

Even though it may appear the Cardinals are set at the quarterback position, there are rumors that Kingsbury could use the first overall pick on Heisman trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray is projected to be a first-round pick and, if picked by Arizona, create competition between two young quarterbacks.

The #NFLCombine has arrived! Take a behind-the-scenes look at HC @KliffKingsbury's First Day in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/cLlldNr01Q — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 28, 2019

While at Texas Tech, Kingsbury and Murray faced off in the 2018 season. Murray and Oklahoma defeated Kingsbury and the Red Raiders 51-46. Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards and a score.

Kingsbury has spoken very highly of Murray and his ability.

It will be interesting to see what Kingsbury decides to do about the number one overall pick following the NFL draft in March.

Regardless of who the Cardinals draft, Kingsbury will be leading a young franchise that will be attempting to turn itself around after a dismal season.