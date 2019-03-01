A Look into Florida Gator Baseball’s Opposition, the Winthrop Eagles

The Florida Gators and Winthrop Eagles start a three-game series on Friday. The Gators most recently lost to UCF on Wednesday and have an overall record of 6-4. The Eagles are 3-3 and have won their last two games, both against George Mason.

Gators right-hander Tyler Dyson will start on the mound for Florida, while lefty Thad Harris will start on the mound for the Eagles.

Big weekend test in the swamp begins tonight. Let’s get our minds right!#ROCKtheHILL // #BigSouthBase⚾️ pic.twitter.com/AxoPr0guEW — Winthrop Baseball (@WinthropBasebal) March 1, 2019

The Eagles’ Aces

Friday’s starter, Harris, usually starts for the Eagles on Sunday. However, due to rain complicating their schedule, Harris is getting moved to Friday night’s game.

Coach Riginos says that the lefty specializes in movement and changing speed with his pitches.

Harris isn’t the only talented pitcher on Winthrop’s pitching staff. The Gators will face right-handed junior Zach Peek and senior righty Nate Pawelczyk on Saturday and Sunday.

Peek is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA, and Pawelczyk is 2-0, also with a 1.50 ERA.

Riginos praised them and said that both have the potential to pitch at the next level.

Strong Hitting

The Eagles’ starting pitchers were not the only ones to get off to a hot start this season. Winthrop has had similar success at the plate.

Through their first six games, six batters are hitting over .300. On paper, Winthrop looks to have a good group of hitters. However, Coach Riginos says that their offensive numbers are slightly skewed due to a 17-3 thumping of Toledo on opening weekend.

Riginos did praise his guys, though, saying that they are making improvements at the plate from last season.

Questions Over Closer

Despite the positive, Riginos says that the team is still looking for a standout option to close games. For now, he is trying different guys in the role, but he has yet to name the main closer.

Series Details

Friday, March 1 @ 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 @ 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 @ 1 p.m.

For live coverage of the games, tune in to ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF.