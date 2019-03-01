Gators Gymnastics Hopes to Clinch a Share of the SEC Title with a Win Tonight

The No. 3 Florida Gators gymnastics team will travel to Fayetteville to take on No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks tonight at 8 p.m. After coming off of a tight loss from Georgia last week, the Gators will compete with a little extra tonight.

This Meet Day is also 🏆 Seeking Day! A win clinches at least a share of @SEC regular-season title.🏆 📍Barnhill Arena / Fayetteville, Ark.

🆚 No. 20 Arkansas

🕗 8 pmET Meet is not on 📺 or available via stream 📱💻. Follow @GatorsGym for score updates.#WeChomp#GoGators pic.twitter.com/l03CGV2TaB — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 1, 2019

What’s at stake

The Gators are 5-2 on the season with a 5-1 record in SEC play. Florida’s only SEC loss came from Georgia last week by a final score of 197.450 to 197.375. This loss gave the Gators a tie with the Auburn Tigers in SEC standings. Both the Gators and Tigers are 5-1 as they head into their matches tonight. A win tonight for the Gators would at least guarantee a share of the 2019 SEC regular-season title.

Freshman Leah Clapper discusses how the team can prepare for tonight’s important match.

While the Gators SEC regular season title is on the line, the Razorbacks are looking for their first SEC win this season. Tonight’s match will be the fifth consecutive meet against a top-12 team for Arkansas.

Key gymnasts

Florida

On the Gators roster, there are a few athletes that stood out in the match last weekend against Georgia.

Freshman Trinity Thomas won the uneven bars and floor exercise with two 9.975’s. That was her third consecutive all-around win as she hopes to continue that streak at Arkansas.

She is definitely one Gator to keep your eye on.

Another stand out Gator is the All-American junior Amelia Hundley. She led Florida on beam with a 9.925 against Georgia.

Last but not least, is the senior All-American Alicia Boren. She took the vault win by equaling her season best with a 9.925.

Arkansas

Sophomore Sophia Carter recorded her third 9.95 for her floor routine against LSU last weekend.

.@SophiaGCarter comes in at No. 7⃣ in the country, and No. 3⃣ in the SEC, on the floor in this week's rankings! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sx8TlAf3pt — Razorback Gymnastics (@RazorbackGym) February 25, 2019

Another gymnast to look out for tonight is Freshman Kennedy Hambrick who received a career-high score of 9.900 last weekend against LSU.

Game details

The Florida-Arkansas meet tonight will not be aired on SEC Network or streamed on SEC Network+.

Highlights can be found on the Gator Gymnastics twitter account.

After tonight, the Gators may guarantee their share of the 2019 Southeastern Conference regular-season title.