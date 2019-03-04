Bobcats Baseball In Full Swing

Energy, effort and execution. Those are the three ‘E’s that Buchholz High baseball coach, Ron Brooks, instills in his boys before stepping onto the diamond. Fundamental baseball and ‘doing the little things well’ is what fuels this team while competing at the 8A level.

After a devastating loss in the district championship last season to Ocala Forest, Buchholz Baseball is back. This season they’re more determined than ever.

Energy

Left-hand pitcher and 2020 Ole Miss commit, Luke Baker, expresses the goals and expectations that he has for himself this season. “Personally, I want to be dominant enough for my team and go back to districts, we lost by one run last year”. Baker expresses how the high expectations that come with being the top school in Alachua County is what pushes him.

The Bobcats went 21-8-1 last season, with an impressive 7-1 record in their district.

Players like center fielder Corbin Grantham remain optimistic this go-round. “We haven’t won a state championship yet, so actually having a shot at putting our name up on the board keeps me motivated”. Grantham describes how team bonding and competing against each other in practice is what keeps the team motivated and prepared for all competition.

Effort

“We want Forest.” The road to districts to snag the title is more than just business for the Bobcats it’s personal.

“Being a hitter you only succeed 30% of the time, once you get knocked down you have to step back up,” that’s how Grantham applies baseball to going about life. This is also how he’ll go about getting back to districts.

Execution

“Having a good time and watching these kids play” is what Coach Brooks looks forward to most this season.

The Bobcats are starting off the season strong 2-0, with a 16-6 win in a home opener against North Marion and a 4-2 win in Tallahassee at North Florida Christian.

This week the Bobcats are back on the road at Keystone Heights Tuesday, March 5 at 7 p.m.