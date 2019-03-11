Gator Football Spring Camp Kicks Off Tuesday

Spring camp for the Florida Gator football team begins on Tuesday. Head coach Dan Mullen held his first press conference of the spring Monday, giving the first insights as to what the program has in store for the 2019 season.

Spring Goals

The Gators are coming off a strong first season under the Mullen era. Florida finished 2018 with a 10-3 record. The Gators ended the 2018 season with a big win at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan. Heading into the 2019 season, Mullen said despite the carryover across multiple positions, it is still a different team and it will be important to learn how they function as a group.

He also spoke on the significance of different players stepping up into leadership positions.

Improvement at Quarterback

Both Feleipe Franks and Emory Jones will be hard at work this spring. Mullen said one of the main points of focus for Jones has been putting on weight. Jones was listed at 199 lbs last season. He saw action in four games, getting the most play against Idaho. Jones will be entering his sophomore season.

On the flip side, Franks, who started all 13 games at quarterback last season, is working to improve not just physical but mental toughness as well.

Mullen said it is important for Franks to learn to make quicker decisions and adapt on the field.

Freshman Make Adjustments

Heading into spring camp, the true freshmen from 2018 are expected to take on more leadership roles. Mullen said now that they have been around the program for a year, they should feel comfortable with how the program is run.

He also expects these younger players to perform at a higher level, considering there are fewer distractions and unknowns for them this time around.

What’s Next

The Gators will host a few open practices throughout the spring. The annual Orange and Blue Debut spring game will be held on April 13th.