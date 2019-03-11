Gators Track and Field Win Back-To-Back Indoor National Championships

It was a historic weekend for the Florida Gators Track and Field program as they defended their 2018 indoor track championship.

Grant Holloway solidified his place as one of the program’s greats with his historic performance. Yanis David took care of business on the women’s side with her sixth-place finish, which made Florida the only program with a top-10 finish in both the men and female competition.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1104542233250938882

Grant The Great

Not only did Holloway help the Gators win their fifth indoor track championship– he did it in style.

The performance will go down as one of the greatest the sport has ever seen. Holloway had won the hurdles competition the past two seasons but took it up a notch on Saturday. The Junior broke the American record with a time of 7.35, breaking the 7.36 time last achieved by Terrence Trammell in 2010. The performance was so impressive that it put him third all-time in indoor track and field hurdle list.

Holloway’s performance didn’t stop at the hurdles as he also flourished in the long jump and 60 meter competition. He recored a 6.50 time that not only was good enough for first place but also to break his own school record of 6.51. Before his historic achievements on Saturday Holloway placed third in the long jump and contributed in UF’s third place finish in the 4×400 relay.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1104526584445313024

The Gator Standard

The national championships are starting to pile up for the Gators Track and Field program.

Saturday’s national title was the program’s 20th in the last 11 seasons. Only one school has had more in that time span which is Stanford with 23. Overall, this year’s championship was the 41st in program history.

What’s Next For The Gators

Florida will have some time to rest before their next relay against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee on March 22nd.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1104736160767795200