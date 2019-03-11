Spurrier, Apollos keep on winning

The Orlando Apollos, led by legendary head coach Steve Spurrier, defeated the Birmingham Iron 31-14 in week 5 to move to a perfect 5-0 in the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football.

Dynamic Offense

The Apollos are the only undefeated team remaining in the league. Much of its success can be credited to Spurrier’s high-powered offense. His offense that reinvigorated Florida football in the ’90s has made its way to the AAF.

Orlando has been lead by quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who is probably the league MVP to this point in the season. The former Texas recruit leads the league in passing yards and hasn’t thrown an interception this season. He was lights out yet again in there win against Birmingham.

https://twitter.com/al_lunsford/status/1104558218913693696

In the game against the Iron, Orlando moved the ball all over the league’s top defense gaining 468 yards on the day. The defense stood tall allowing just 272 yards on the day.

Spurrier has brought his offense to a new level with Orlando. With trick plays and high-speed receivers, this Apollo offense may be too tough to slow down. Charles Johnson leads the league with 493 receiving yards on 29 receptions and has been a huge benefactor of the offense.

Trick play for ✌️? You knew the Head Ball Coach had something up his sleeve.@aafapollos | #JoinTheAlliance pic.twitter.com/LIjdDNJ2HM — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 5, 2019

What Else is Working

In an article by sprtingnews.com, it listed out 10 players in the AAF who deserve a shot in NFL, four of which are on the Apollos. It’s already known the dynamic duo of Gilbert and Johnson. However, let’s take a look at the other side of the ball.

Terence Garvin has already made a name for himself in this league. Garvin is also tied for the league lead in interceptions, except from the linebacker spot. He also has four pass breakups and can make an effective special teams player at the next level.

Keith Reaser, a former fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers, has been the anchor in the Apollos’ secondary all season long. He is tied for the most interceptions in the league and even took one back in their game over the weekend.

Orlando reruns home this week hosting the Arizona Hotshots in Spectrum Stadium. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday and will air on NFL Network.