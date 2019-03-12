Home / College Football / Gator Football Positional Preview: Wide Receiver
Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) makes a wide open touchdown catch from Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Florida defeated Florida State 41-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Gator Football Positional Preview: Wide Receiver

Sophia LaFrance March 12, 2019 College Football, Feature Sports News, Football, Gators Football, SEC 13 Views

Head coach Dan Mullen turned around the program from a subpar four-win season to an impressive 10-win season. Now, fans are eager to see what Mullen and the team will bring to the field as they begin Spring Ball. For the wide receiver position, there is a lot of talent on the roster and arguably the best in about a decade.

On the Roster:

Breakdown of the Receivers

Starters Hammond, Jefferson and Cleveland will all return. Jefferson decided to return for his final season. The Tennessee-native played in and started all 13 games last season. Furthermore, the redshirt senior led Florida in receptions (35), receiving yards (503), receiving touchdowns (six).

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) makes the catch against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Meanwhile, Cleveland will possibly be limited this spring after suffering a broken collarbone during the Florida State game last season.

/An injured Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (89) is led from the field in the 2nd half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Florida defeated Florida State 41-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

The senior from Texas was also a gunner for Florida’s punt team, recording five tackles. Despite not having a healthy Cleveland, there is still a lot of depth. In particular, Grimes finished third on the team with 26 receptions. The Ohio State transfer recorded his first 100-yard receiving game against Florida State when caught five passes for 118 yards.

Up Next:

Fans will get the chance to see the Gators play in the Orange and Blue game on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m.

Tags

About Sophia LaFrance

Check Also

Gator Football Spring Positional Preview: Tight End

Florida football’s wide receiver corps may garner a lot of praise, but Coach Dan Mullen …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties