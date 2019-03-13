Brothers help each other out, on and off the tennis court

The PK Yonge tennis team played Wednesday afternoon against Buchholz. Ivan and Kendrick Esguerra started the Blue Wave off in a doubles match against the Buchholz Bobcats.

After a close match, the Bobcats won the match 7-5.

Shortly after that, Ivan Esguerra took on Buchholz alone in a singles game.

The game ended with the Bobcats winning the match, finishing 7-1.

While Ivan was playing, his brother was also on another court playing a singles match against Buchholz.

Ivan has been playing on the PK Yonge team since sixth grade, making it to States with his double partner and brother, Kendrick Esguerra.

They explained to us that they have been playing side by side since they were four years old and that’s why there was so much chemistry on and off the court.