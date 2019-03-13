Gator softball looks to recover from weekend loss in midweek game against UCF

No. 7 Gator softball team (22-4) has consistently shown they are one of the best teams in the nation. The UF team hopes to recover from their series loss and prove themselves again against UCF on Wednesday.

This game is the first time the Gators will take the field since the team fell to Tennessee this past weekend. The series against the Vols was the Gators first look at SEC play. After losing the first two games of the series, the Gators were finally able to pull off an 8-0 win on Sunday.

Florida head coach Tim Walton discussed his feelings about the UF team. Walton says he really likes his team this year. The girls have given everything he has asked, but have not reached their full potential. Walton has high hopes for the Gator team this year but knows there is a lot more work to do in the months ahead.

UF v. UCF

The UCF Knights have repeatedly been a tough competitor for the Gators. Last year, the Knights were just barely victorious over the Gators winning 1-0.

After playing 26 games this season, the team has only committed a total of six errors. The Gators have a solid defense and great depth, but offense is key to secure a win tonight against the Knights.

The Gators are set to play tonight at 6 pm. Live coverage of the game can be found at SECN+.