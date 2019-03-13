NFL Free Agency: Miami Dolphins look to keep up in AFC East

Free agency for NFL players with an expiring contract began March 11. And while the free agents can officially sign contracts today at 4 p.m., the Miami Dolphins have been fairly quiet the past two days, and fans are very interested in how new head coach Brian Flores will start rebuilding this team.

Free Agent Agreements

So far, the Dolphins only have signed a few players.

First is DeVante Parker, a wide receiver who has been a member of the team for the last four seasons. The 26-year-old was re-signed to a two-year deal that maxes out at $13 million, a lower salary than before. This is most likely due to the numbers he put up last season. The former first-round pick had just one touchdown in the 2018 season.

But he’s also been slowed by injuries the past seasons – he hasn’t even played a full 16-game season yet. But this re-signing shows that coaches still see potential in him, and fans will be looking to Parker to step up on the offensive end.

#11 is eager to work with the new coaching staff and show what he is capable of after signing a contract extension. Read More: https://t.co/LZytxQ4ODl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 13, 2019

Fans will also be looking at Ryan Tannehill. The lack-luster quarterback hasn’t put up the numbers expected of him when he came out of college in 2012. With Parker back on the roster for the 2019 season, fans will be looking at the camaraderie between the two of them.

The other player signed is Dwayne Allen, which could possibly spark the Dolphin’s struggling offense. The former Patriots tight end agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal on Saturday. Allen already has a connection with Flores from their time together in New England. But Allen only had three catches in 13 games last season. so he’ll need to make a much larger impact in Miami.

NFL Media reports that cornerback Eric Rowe will also sign with Dolphins. It’s a one-year deal for $3.5 million. He had 10 tackles in the 2018 season.

Who’s leaving

With just a few pick-ups so far, the Dolphins have also lost a number of players. Linebacker Mike Hull was not extended a new deal. They already lost starting running back Frank Gore, who will now be playing for the Buffalo Bills. And leading receiver Danny Amendola took a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

The Miami Dolphins won just seven games in the 2018 season. Flores is looking to make major improvements on offense, and it will be interesting to see how this team turns continues to rebuild this offseason.