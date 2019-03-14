Kyler Murray Talks Pro Day

With the NFL Draft approaching, pro day is a huge opportunity for hundreds of NFL hopefuls to put their physical talents on display for coaches and scouts. Especially, when the pro day is for the projected number one pick in the draft.

Murray Shines at Pro Day

Kyler Murray took the field on Wednesday with plenty of NFL eyes watching. As many would expect, Murray put on a show throwing the ball.

He did not do any running, but his film speaks for itself as he is an elusive player in the pocket. There can be a lot of pressure for a former collegiate football player at their pro day and even though Murray didn’t show any nerves on the field he made it known that Wednesday was not easy.

Murray said he was happy with his performance:

High Praise from Former Head Coach

There has been plenty of praise for Murray’s performance at pro day. None more than Murray’s former head coach Lincoln Riley.

The head coach of Oklahoma was very impressed with his former quarterback at the way he threw the ball on Wednesday. Murray went 61 of 67 on his throws in front of more than 70+ scouts.

Based off 0f Murray’s performance and the rave reviews from scouts and Lincoln Riley, it seems more likely than ever that Oklahoma will have produced back to back number one picks in the NFL Draft.

Murray the Favorite to Go Number One

With the NFL Combine completed and pro days going on the NFL Draft is getting that much closer. The Arizona Cardinals will have a tough decision to make. Just one year ago they drafted their soon to be franchise quarterback Josh Rosen in the first round. However, it’s starting to look like Rosen will be wearing a new uniform next season as Murray seems to be the guy at number one.

Even with such a strong defensive line class in this year’s draft the Cardinals seem set on the signal caller out of Oklahoma.

https://twitter.com/BR_NFL/status/1105900293559074822

Ice in His Veins

In a workout that could have potentially lowered his stock, Murray shined and reassured all 32 NFL teams in attendance why he is worthy of the top pick in the draft.

With such strong-arm talent and an efficient release, Murray has all the tools to be a weapon at the next level. Murray is a balanced quarterback who can evade the pocket when necessary. The fact that he impressed so many without even running shows how dynamic a player he is.