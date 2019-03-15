Home / Baseball / PKY Baseball Falls Against Fort White Indians

Camila Maffuz March 15, 2019 Baseball, Feature Sports News, High School Sports, PK Yonge High School 23 Views

“We just have to keep working hard in practice” – Coach Bronson when asked about his team’s performance

The PK Yonge Blue Wave baseball team faced the Fort White Indians in a Thursday night game. The Indians came out on the top defeating the Blue Wave with a score of 4-0. Both teams struggled in the first few innings to get on the scoreboard.

Fort White was finally able to get on the scoreboard in the top of the third, stringing together a double and two singles to push across a run.  The Indians continued scoring in the top of the sixth inning, where they hit another double with runners on base, making the score 3-0. The Blue Wave center fielder then dropped the ball, allowing a third Fort White player on second base to score to make it 4-0. 

PK Yonge coach Robbie Brunson explains the next steps the team needs to take in improving their game.

 

The PK Yonge baseball team has been struggling to break their three-game losing streak. They now have a 1-3 overall record. On the other hand, Fort White has won two straight and their overall record stands at  3-3. Both teams will be facing each other again Friday night, where The Blue Wave will try to break their streak while The Indians will try to maintain theirs.

