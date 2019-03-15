Players Talk After Spring Practice

The Florida Gators have started their 2019 spring practice this week. Many fans like to get a look at the guys coming off injuries, the competition at the QB position, and the new freshmen on campus.

As for the quarterback position Mullen said earlier this week that he is not certain who his starter will be come fall. He’s giving Feleipe Frank, Kyle Trask, Emory Jones, and Jalon Jones all a fair shot. Kinda sounds like a familiar thing with spring practices at Florida the last few years.

Also, a few key playmakers talked with the media after Thursday’s practice.

Lamical Perine

Running back, Lamical Perine has a pretty impressive resume. In the 2018 season, he led the team with 134 carries, 826 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns. He also was a threat in the passing game, because he caught 13 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Perine said that with it being the second year with the coaching staff that the guys know what to expect. He also mentioned that going through all the new installs goes much quicker now between the guys cause they can pick things up faster.

Josh Hammond

Wide receiver, Josh Hammond, was one of the leaders on the team during the 2018 season. He started in all 13 games averaging 13.2 yards a catch with 4 touchdowns.

Hammond expressed that the receiver group is looking strong and that the unit is like a family and they want to help each other develop.

Marco Wilson

Cornerback, Marco Wilson, suffered a season-ending injury in Florida’s second game of the season against Kentucky. Wilson had been named a Preseason Third Team All-SEC cornerback. Not having Wilson on the field really hurt the Gators in the 2019 season, because the team really had to lean heavily on their younger players.

Wilson said that the rehabbing was rough, but that he’s done it before.

Wilson also said that he’s been running since December, but that he’s still not participating in everything. However, this is giving him the time to help evaluate the freshmen to give them advice.

Spring Times

Gator football will have only two more practices that are open to the public, one on March 23rd (time TBA) and one on March 27th (at 4:55-7:55 pm). Pro Day is also on March 27th and that will be open to the public in the morning at 8am-1pm in the Swamp.

April 4th is open to Alachua County First Responders & Law Enforcement and April 9th is open to UF Faculty and Staff.

The Spring Game will be on April 13th.