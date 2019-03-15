The Cleveland Browns: From the Laughing Stock of the NFL to One of its Most-Feared Teams

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a winning season since 2006. Now, they are widely considered to be potential contenders in the AFC North.

The Impact of John Dorsey

Cleveland’s general manager John Dorsey has shown his intent to compete in the AFC this season. On Wednesday, the Browns completed a trade for New York Giants’ star wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. Beckham reunites with fellow wide receiver and former LSU Tiger Jarvis Landry.

Dorsey’s History of Signings

Dorsey acquired Landry during his first offseason as Browns’ general manager in 2018. In addition, he signed Tyrod Taylor and Damarious Randall.

Then, in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns took Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

However, despite all of the weapons Dorsey has secured for his team, he isn’t ready to buy into the hype.

Dorsey understands that his guys still need to build chemistry. Even if the team starts off the 2019 season well, he knows that the good teams win in the playoffs.

A Difficult History

Despite the excitement surrounding the current Browns’ squad, the franchise has struggled for most of its history.

Since 1990, the Browns have appeared in the postseason twice. The last time the Browns made the playoffs was in 2002 when they bowed out to the Steelers in the Wild Card.

Something that Cleveland has been longing for is some consistency; and not in the losses column. The Browns have struggled to keep a head coach in place for a long period of time. The last time a head coach has retained the Browns’ head coaching job for more than three seasons was Romeo Crennel, who presided over the team from 2005 to 2008.

Now, in his debut season as the Browns’ head coach, Freddie Kitchens has to deal with big-time expectations with big-name players on the roster.

With big names and big personalities in the locker room, Kitchens may have a harder job ahead of him than people expect.