The Players Championship set to continue with the second round on Friday

The second round of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra (Fla.) is already underway today. The first 18 holes of the tournament featured a number of highlights, including an albatross by Harris English.

Most of the field finished the course, but one player will have to resume his opening round this morning. This was the time since 2006 that the championship was played in March.

.@Harris_English with the albatross! 🦅🦅🤯 Only the fifth double eagle in tournament history, and the second on No. 11. pic.twitter.com/DSOFVQTw9z — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) March 14, 2019

18-hole recap

Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley both had strong starts at The Players Championship as they each shot a 65. For Fleetwood, this was the first time in his 47 career PGA Tour events that he had at least a share of the lead after one round.

Rory McIlroy, who has yet to win the event or even be a runner-up, finished with a 5-under 67 on Thursday. Another player who shot a 67 in the first round was Ryan Moore, who had one of the best shots of the day.

HOLE-IN-ONE! @RyanMoorePGA bringing the noise to the Island Green. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/sNteuWp7Rl — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) March 14, 2019

Six birdies put two-time winner Tiger Woods in a good position as he finished the first round at 2-under par. Another prior champion, Phil Mickelson, struggled at different parts of the day and ended his round at 2-over par. He is in danger of missing the cut for the sixth time in the past seven years at the tournament.

Former Florida Gators Billy Horschel and Brian Gay also took the course in Ponte Vedra on Thursday. Horschel had just one bogey versus his four birdies, leading him to finish at 3-under par in the first round. Gay, on the other hand, finished the final two holes on a bad note. He had a triple bogey on the 17th hole and ended the round with a bogey to put him at 4-over par.

Information for the second round

As mentioned beforehand, one player will wrap up their first round today after being unable to finish on Thursday. Anirban Lahiri had a four-foot putt on his final hole, but the play was suspended due to darkness.

Due to darkness, R1 of @THEPLAYERSChamp was suspended with one player remaining on the course (Anirban Lahiri). He will return at 9 a.m. ET to complete his round. Round two will begin as scheduled at 7:40 a.m. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 15, 2019

Webb Simpson, last year’s winner of this event, and Woods are currently on the course for the second round, but the two started off on the back nine. Notable tee times for today include McIlroy and Mickelson at 1:59 p.m., Fleetwood at 1:17 p.m. and former winner Sergio Garcia at 1:48 p.m.

Gay, who will start off on the back nine, tees off at 12:56 p.m., while Horschel resumes play at 1:38 p.m. Bubba Watson, currently at even par, will be paired with Horschel and Bryson DeChambeau.