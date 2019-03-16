Home / Feature Sports News / Buchholz defeats PK Yonge Softball In Close Game

Sara Dastgerdi March 16, 2019 Feature Sports News, High School Sports 23 Views

The PK Yonge Blue Wave softball team met up at Buchholz High School to play against the Bobcats Friday night. After a close game, the Bobcats came out on top 10-8.

The Blue Wave were able to get on the scoreboard quickly in the first inning. The Bobcats responded by getting four runs between the second and third inning. After a few difficult innings, the Blue Wave cut into the Buchholz lead by scoring three runs in the fifth inning. However, this wasn’t enough as the Bobcats came out on top.

We were able to interview Kendall Loveday, assistant coach for the Blue Wave softball team where she commented on the team’s performance.

PK Yonge has been struggling to get a win and now have an overall record of 4-9. They will face the Hawthorne Hornets today at 5 pm.

