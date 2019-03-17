Lindaman Grand Slam Silences LSU

Saturday night’s matchup between LSU and Florida softball had a flair for the dramatic.

The seventh-ranked Florida Gators defeated number nine LSU 4-3 to take the first of a three-game series in Baton Rouge.

Here's all the highlights from tonight's win to open the series against No. 9 LSU‼️ #GoGators 🐊 #SunflowerSaturday🌻 pic.twitter.com/FYPoCNBjQi — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 17, 2019

Coming Through When It Counts

The Gators only managed three hits on the night. They recorded just one hit until the seventh when Kendyl Lindaman came up big.

Jaimie Hoover drew a leadoff walk, one of Shelbi Sunseri’s six free passes. Jordan Matthews got herself on via a single and Amanda Lorenz was intentionally walked to load the bases.

With Florida down to its last out and the bases loaded, Lindaman blasted her second grand slam and fourth home run of the season to give her team a 4-1 lead in the final frame.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1107142004360859648

The Minnesota transfer recorded her 21st run batted on the four-run big fly that spoiled the complete game shutout bid for Sunseri. She falls to 6-4 on the year from inside the circle.

Sunseri finished with seven innings pitched, four earned runs on three hits, six walks and two strikeouts on 102 pitches.

Barnhill Bends But Doesn’t Break

Florida’s ace posted a serviceable outing for Florida against the Tigers. Her performance kept Florida in the game long enough for Lindaman to pull off her heroics.

Barnhill ran into some trouble in the bottom of the seventh. After a leadoff walk, Amber Serrett pulled an 0-2 fastball and deposited it over the left field wall.

Barnhill was able to recover as she sat down the next three LSU batters in order to secure the win for Florida.

She finished the night with seven innings pitched, three earned runs, three hits allowed, two walks and eight strikeouts on 111 pitches.

She’ll move to 15-2 on the year for Florida.

What’s Next

Florida will look to use the luck of the Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day to take the series and move to above .500 in the second game of this series. Game time is set for 5 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.