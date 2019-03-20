Gators Lacrosse Falls Short to Princeton 13-11

The No. 9 Princeton Tigers came up victorious over the No. 16 Florida Gators 13-11 last night. With another close loss on the season, the team kept up throughout the entire game but it just wasn’t enough.

Game Breakdown

Coming out strong, the Tigers were able to take a 2-0 lead only about five minutes into the game. A quick response at 23:27 from Lindsey Ronbeck put the Gators on the board 2-1. The Tigers came back with another goal 3-1, but at 19:26 Sydney Pirreca was able to bring the score back to a one-point game 3-2.

After another score from Princeton, the Gators went on a 3-0 run with two goals from Shannon Kavanagh and one from Ronbeck allowing the Gators to take their first lead of the game 5-4 with 12:22 left in the first half. Kavanagh’s goals came from an assist from Grace Haus and Aliz Lopez, while Ronbeck took it in on her own.

And just then a 3-0 run for the Tigers taking the lead again 7-5. With 3:27 left in the first, Haus put her first goal in the net following by Pirreca putting another one in sending the team all tied up going into the half.

Entering the second half Princeton again started on a 2-0 running taking the lead 9-7. In response, Kavanagh put up her third goal of the game for her fifth hat trick on the season.

Following Kavanagh’s goal, the Tigers went on a 3-0 run coming to a 12-8 lead with just over 13 minutes left in the game. The Gators continued to put up a match with another 3-0 run leaving them down 12-11. Ronbeck and Pirreca both scored their third goal of the game and Madi Hall put her first one through the net.

Princeton went on to score another goal at 2:15 bringing them to a 13-11 win.

Up Next

The No. 16 Florida Gators head to New York this weekend to take on the No. 17 Stony Brook Seawolves Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Stony Brook also had a close loss to Princeton so the Gators will look to snap their three-game losing streak.