Newberry’s Alli Green Commits to Coker College

To Alli, lacrosse is everything.

She’s played the sport for the past seven years. It has become her natural habitat, where she can truly be herself. According to Alli, lacrosse is her “stress reliever and confidence booster”.

Alli has been a star on Newberry High School’s varsity lacrosse team since she arrived. Her freshman year at Newberry was just the second year that the school had a lacrosse program. The Panthers don’t hold the greatest record nor are they the most developed team out there.

However, Alli says,

“We try our hardest and give it our all no matter what. We’re a close-knit group and I think that’s a very important part of being a member of team. You must support one another. You have to trust each other.”

She has been a team captain for the past three years and loves encouraging her teammates and instilling confidence in others.

The Next Level

Having played for such a small lacrosse program throughout high school Alli wasn’t sure what her options were for continuing the sport she loves. She took it upon herself to email numerous college coaches. It didn’t take long for Alli to get responses. Her talent was evident to coaches.

To most athletes the college recruitment process is stressful. Alli said her high school coach, Kendall Nettles, was there for her. According to Alli, Coach Nettles has always been someone she could count on. She stated, “Nettles and I have a different type of bond. I can talk to her about anything and, if need be, she sets me straight”. During the recruitment process, Nettles was able to help Alli weigh the pros and cons while supporting her every step of the way.

Ultimately, the decision came down to Lees-McRae College in North Carolina and Coker College in South Carolina. Alli committed to Coker because it felt like home. She feels she’ll be able to develop as a player and contribute to their lacrosse program.