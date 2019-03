The Florida Gators gymnastics team are in New Orleans, Louisiana for the 2019 SEC Gymnastics Championships.

The Gators are currently No. 4 in the national rankings but are not the only SEC team who are among the top-10 competing. Other teams include No. 3 LSU, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 10 Alabama.

The Gators won the 2019 SEC regular season title with its 6-1 record in the conference. Despite the win, the meet this weekend will be no easy feat for the Gators as LSU has taken the last two titles in the championship.

Last season the Gators finished in third place behind Alabama.

Athletes Take

Junior Amelia Hundley has friends on other teams but it’s go-time for the Gators once the meet starts.

She also notes the energy present at an SEC Championship meet.

In the rankings, Hundley says they’re disadvantaged. However, as a team, they feel advantaged because they’re only going to come out with more power and energy, and she thinks the Gators are going to do great this weekend.

Sophomore Megan Skaggs is ready to go this weekend.

Skaggs is also focusing on her goal for this meet.

Mindset for the Weekend

Head coach Jenny Rowland expects the team to have fun at the meet.

However, they will have a certain mentality in mind while competing.

Coach Rowland acknowledges her freshmen, who really had no idea what they were getting themselves into coming into the 2019 season. However, with work this season, they now understand what they have to do, and have been working as a team.

Rowland also mentions the advantage the Gators have at this meet.

Catch the Action

The two SEC Gymnastics Championship sessions will be televised live.

Session I – SEC Network – 4 p.m. ET

Session II – ESPN2 – 8 p.m. ET

The Gators will participate in Session II, alongside LSU, Kentucky, and Georgia.

They will rotate events as follows: vault, bars, beam, and floor.

The award ceremony will take place at 10 p.m. ET.