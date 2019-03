The Florida Gators women’s swimming and diving team continue their venture in the 2019 NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. After two full days of competition, the Gators sit in 21st place with a team score of 21 points.

All-American Honorable Mentions and Results

In the first day of competition the Gators 800 Free Relay team, made up of Kelsey Dambacher, Kelly Fertel, Tori Bindi, and Georgia Marris, recorded their fastest time of the season. In the 800 Free Relay final the team recorded a time of 7:00.97, placing 17th overall.

Furthermore, day two proved to be notable for Florida with five Gators earning All-American Honorable Mention.

To start the day, freshman Vanessa Pearl finished 16th in the 200 IM Prelim to advance to the 200 IM consolation final.Β Pearl finished with a time of 1:56.95 in to finish 7th overall and earn her first All-American Honorable Mention.

Also in the 200 IM Prelim, junior Kelly Fertel placed 23rd with a time of 1:56.94 and senior Hannah Burns placed 41st with a time of 1:58.30.

The most impressive performance for Florida came from junior Brooke Madden in the A Final of the 1-Meter. Madden finished with a score of 314.55 to finish 7th overall and earn her first First-Team All-American honor.

In addition, the 400 Medley Relay team earned an All-American Honorable Mention after placing fifth in the 400 Medley Relay consolation final. Sherri Dressel, Bella Garofalo, Georgia Marris, and Pearl finished with a time of 3:32.05.

In the 500 Free Prelim, freshman Leah Braswell finished with a time of 4:41.88 and sophomore Taylor Ault finished with a time of 4:42.96. Additionally, juniorΒ Savanna Faulconer finished with a time of 4:48.29.

Lastly, junior Emma Ball finished with a time of 23.16 in the 50 Free Prelim.

Upcoming Events

Day Three (3/22)

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

200 Medley Relay

3-meter diving

Day Four (3/23)

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay

Platform Diving

1,650 Free

How to Watch

You can catch coverage of both Friday’s and Saturday’s events on ESPNU.