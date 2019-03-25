Home / College Basketball / Auburn Advances to Sweet 16 for Fifth Time in Program History
Auburn guard Bryce Brown celebrates after the team's win over Kansas in a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)

Auburn Advances to Sweet 16 for Fifth Time in Program History

Victoria Rossman March 25, 2019 College Basketball 31 Views

The Auburn Tigers are advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time in sixteen years after beating Kansas, 89-75.

Tigers Take Down Kansas

The Tigers secured a big win Saturday as they came out on top against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Auburn’s Bryce Brown led the team scoring 25 points and shooting seven of their thirteen 3-pointers. His seven 3-pointers set an Auburn record for threes in an NCAA tournament game.

The Tigers shot 53 percent and forced turnover after turnover. This led the team to an 89-75 win, leading by as large as 26 points before halftime.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl made it clear that Saturday’s win was not an upset.

Program History

With the win over Kansas, Auburn is now advancing to the Sweet 16 for just the fifth time in program history. It is the first time the Tigers have punched a ticket this far since 2003.

After winning 10 games straight including an SEC title in the mix, the Tigers look to be on a roll.

Pearl said the program is excited to be back in this third round.

With a 28-9 record, Pearl is leading Auburn to the Sweet 16 in his fifth season as their head coach. The program appears to be on the rise, and putting on a strong performance in March Madness could help the Tigers continue in an upward direction.

What’s Next

Auburn will face off against top-seeded UNC on Friday night. This will be just the fifth time in history these programs have met. UNC has won four of those matchups.

Tags

About Victoria Rossman

Born and raised at the ballpark! Typically quiet- until it comes to sports. I'm a South Florida native with a passion for baseball nearly as strong as my faith. Grew up in garnet + gold, turned out sporting orange + blue. Likely to be found with a camera. And yes, I take food pictures.

Check Also

Kentucky Moves On To Sweet Sixteen After Close Win over Wofford

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in familiar territory. For the eighth time in 10 seasons …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties