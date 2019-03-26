Home / Basketball / Magic Fight For Win Against 76ers
Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) lays the ball up between Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25), guard Tyler Dorsey, center, and forward Ivan Rabb (10) and Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Friday, March 22, 2019. The Magic won 123-119 in overtime. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

Magic Fight For Win Against 76ers

Amara Wiggan March 26, 2019 Basketball, Feature Sports News, NBA, NBA Playoffs 11 Views

With a playoff spot on the line, every single game counts for the Magic. Plus, their win against the 76ers should put them a little closer to that point.

Magic Bounce Back

Down 60-57 at half time, the Magic knew they had to come back hard to pull out a win. Nik Vucevic did not let up. He scored 28 points and had 11 rebounds. His performance alongside Evan Fournier, who scored 24 points, made it hard for the 76ers to come back, especially without their leading man Ben Simmons.

2nd Half

In the second half of the game, the Magic had the 76ers in a scoring stalemate. The 76ers missed 15 shots in a row, letting the Magic propel forward with a 30-5 scoring run. This resulted in the Magic defeating Philadelphia 119-98.

This was a pivotal night for Orlando. For the first time in franchise history, the Magic completed a 5-0 homestand run. This is the momentum they need going into their next games. They are headed to Miami to take on the Heat, who happen to stand one spot above them in the Eastern Conference standings.

Magic Playoff Contention

A win against the Heat will help to push them up in the ranks, but Miami will definitely be ready to hold them off, in order to defend their potential spot in the playoffs.

Although Orlando beat Philadelphia, the 76ers are already locked into their spot in the playoffs. The Magic and the Heat are on the bubble, which makes it even better that they play each other next. Also on the upcoming schedule for the Magic are the Pistons, the Pacers, and the Raptors.

All three of these teams either have secured playoff spots or are highly likely to get one, so the Magic will truly be playing for its life. The other teams, while obviously wanting to win, don’t have a playoff spot at stake as the Magic do. Orlando will have to play very well right up to the end of the season.

Up Next

The Magic face the Heat tonight at 7:30 in Miami for a special night. The former Heat lifer, 11x All-Star and 2x NBA Champion Chris Bosh will be the star of the evening as the Heat will retire his number into the rafters.

About Amara Wiggan

3rd-year Telecommunications student at the University of Florida. Also a member of the Women's Track and Field team.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

NFL Celebrates a Century, Opening 100th Season

One hundred years in a long time. That’s 36,500 days, 3041 months, 700 weeks. That’s …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties