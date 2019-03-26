McGregor Calls it A Career On Twitter

It isn’t the first time he’s announced it on Twitter, but this time he means it.

Conor McGregor, at just 30 years old, tweeted early this morning that he would be retiring from UFC. The tweet was posted at 1:18 Am EST hours after his appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

This announcement came as a surprise since while McGregor was on the Tonight Show he said was in talks with UFC to return in July. This appears to no longer be the case.

Retirement: Round 2

McGregor has retired on Twitter before. Back in April 2016, he “retired” after a dispute with UFC over being pulled from UFC 200.

UFC had been unhappy with McGregor not taking part in promotional events leading up to the fight so he dropped. McGregor then went out and three shorts sentences in a tweet saying he “decided to retire young”.

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya's later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

McGregor would work it out with UFC and defeated Nate Diaz in UFC 202. McGregor last fought in UFC 229 and received a six-month suspension for his role in an altercation following the fight.

He is eligible to fight again April 6 if he so happens to unretire again. No statements have connected his current suspension to his retirement.

His second retirement announcement rose some eyebrows over its validity. Many will speculate if McGregor is trying to gain like last time. President of UFC Dana White doesn’t think so at least publicly.

White hasn’t gone to Twitter himself to comment, but ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted statement from White via text.

Statement from Dana White (@danawhite) on Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement moments ago, via text. pic.twitter.com/MNPnYypKPn — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 26, 2019

White is treating McGregor’s retirement as fact and seems to be keeping his composure. Though on the inside he may be more concerned. McGregor’s retirement from UFC would be a blow to the organization.

The Irish fighter draws in millions of views to his fights and in turn millions of dollars in pay per view revenue. If he does truly retire, UFC will have to roll with punches (pun intended) and find another face for the organization.

A Career In A Glance

McGregor made his debut in the Octagon back on April 6, 2013, and has since compiled a 21-4-0 record. He has 18 wins by knockout and 4 first round finishes.

The Irish sensation was the first fighter in history to hold the Lightweight and Featherweight titles at the same time. It is undeniable to say he has already made his mark on the MMA world but if he actually retires for real this time will be up for debate until he actually hangs it up.