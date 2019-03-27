Alissa Humphrey Dominates in Gainesville 10-0 Softball Victory Over Vanguard

Alissa Humphrey threw a no-hitter hitter to help the Gainesville Hurricanes defeat the Vanguard Knights 10-0 on a mercy rule on Tuesday.

Gainesville Hurricanes take on Vanguard Knights in Girls Softball @GHSSoftball_2 @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/dMYeBJO4xo — Brad Freedman (@bradfreed13) March 26, 2019

The Hurricanes sat in first place in the 7A District 3 standings coming into the game. In Gainesville’s previous matchup with Vanguard, the Hurricanes won 8-3 at Vanguard. Gainesville looked to sweep the Knights in the district series and move one step closer towards securing a first-place district tournament seed.

Alissa Humphrey led her team to victory in the circle throwing a no-hitter and striking out 12 batters. The 12 strikeouts bring the Preseason MaxPreps All-American to a total of 149 strikeouts on the season. Humphrey was also supported by a phenomenal defensive game from the rest of the Hurricanes as they committed just one error.

“[Alissa Humphrey] had another great night tonight,” said GHS coach Chris Chronister. “She was in the strike zone, no walks again tonight. It was really a fantastic performance.”

Not only did Humphrey shine on the mound, but she also had quite a day batting, going 2 for 3 at the plate with a walk, two RBIs, and a home run.

Freshman Parris Wiggs also heavily contributed to the Hurricane offense, going 3 for4 at the plate with three RBIs and two Runs. Wiggs capped off her big hitting day with a bases-clearing triple to bring the Hurricanes lead over Vanguard to eight runs in the fifth inning.

Vanguard put up a fight being down by only four runs going into the fifth inning, but Gainesville’s five-run fifth inning to make the score 9-0 put the game away for the Hurricanes. Junior Katherine Gray secured Gainesville its 11th win of the season with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to mercy-rule Vanguard with a 10-0 lead.

Coach Chronister had some thoughts heading into the upcoming game against Middleburg High School.

“We need to get that win, so we can stay in the lead in the district,” he said. “Last time we played [Middleburg High School] was…a close game. We have to be on our good game.”

Gainesville has won eight of their last nine games and look to continue their hot streak against district-rival Middleburg High School on Thursday at 7:00 PM.