Gators Pro Day 2019

Today, 17 Florida Gator football players from the 2018 roster participated in the 2019 Gators Pro Day. Today’s events were supposed to take place in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, but due to bad weather overnight and field conditions, it was moved to the Gators Indoor Practice Facility.

All 32 NFL teams were represented today at UF’s Pro Bowl. Here’s a list of Gators they were scouting:

In addition to these 17 players, a couple former Gators participated as well.

Former #Gators Nick Washington, DeAndre Goolsby, Joseph Putu and Garrett Stephens working out today. — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) March 27, 2019

Today’s Schedule

Pro Day started at 8:30 a.m. with measurements and testing in the weight room. Station 1 included height measurements, weight, arm, hand and flex. Station 2 included the vertical jump and vertical jump reach. Finally, station 3 was the bench press.

The next round of Pro Day took place in the Indoor Practice Facility with four different stations. They stations were the broad jump, the 40-yard dash, the pro shuttle L-drill, and the 60-yard shuttle.

Positions workouts followed at 11 a.m.

Eight of the players who participated today competed in this years NFL Combine. Those players include: Jawaan Taylor, Martez Ivey, CeCe Jefferson, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Fred Johnson, Vosean Joseph, Jordan Scarlett and Jachai Polite.

Biggest Takeaways of the Day

Jachai Polite

While Jachai Polite was at the NFL Combine last month, he didn’t leave the best impression on NFL representatives and scouts. Today, at Pro Day, he owned up to that and said he changed.

Looking ahead, Polite wants coaches to know that he is better than that and is someone they can trust.

At Pro Day today, Polite mentioned that his hamstring was still hurting, but he felt good enough to compete.

Jawaan Taylor

Jawaan Taylor is heading into this year’s NFL Draft as a top-ten pick. With that said, Taylor told reporters today that he has worked very hard to get to where he is today and it definitely shows.

Taylor said has no regrets foregoing his senior season for the draft.

He came into this offseason with high expectations for himself and tries to reach his goals every day.