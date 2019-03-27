Spotlight: PK Yonge Track Stars Zuriel Reed and Jaren Hamilton

Both Zuriel Reed and Jaren Hamilton are eight graders competing at a high school level with the PK Yonge Track and Field team. Reed has been running track since the sixth grade and won second place in the State Track and Field Championship when she was just in seventh grade. With her transition into competing with high school this year, she has already made her mark by placing first with a time of 58.83 in the 400-meter dash in the Alachua County Championship. She also got second place in the same event at the UNF Pre-State High School meet with a time of 57.45. Her personal record in the 100-meter dash is 11.75, in the 200-meter dash it’s 25.68 and in the 400-meter dash, it’s 57.03.

Jaren Hamilton has been running track for eight years, however, this is his first year competing on the high school team. He competed in the 400-meter dash in the Alachua County Championship with a time of 54.11 and also completed in the UNF Pre-State meet up in the 200 and 400-meter dash, getting a time of 23.9 in the 200 and 50.66 in the 400. His personal record for the 100 is 11.46, for the 200 its 22.1, and 50.41 for the 400-meter dash.

Both athletes are now working hard as they train to compete at the state level.