Florida Gators Baseball Look to Bounce Back Against Alabama

The Florida Gators (17-10) look for their first win over an SEC opponent this weekend in their series against Alabama (20-6).

The Gators, currently 1-5 in SEC play, have struggled in the weekend series. Dropping their opening SEC series to Mississippi State and another series this past weekend against a dominant Vanderbilt.

On the Mound

Florida will feature a new rotation on the mound this weekend, with right-hander Tyler Dyson getting the start on Saturday. Additionally, Jack Leftwich will now get the start on Sunday.

Tommy Mace will open up the series for the Gators. Despite falling t0 Vanderbilt 0-5 last Thursday, Florida pitcher Tommy Mace pitched a career-high nine strikeouts and recorded a final stat line of (6.2 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 0 HBP, 9 K).

Alabama starter Sam Finnerty has been steady on the mound for the Crimson Tide. Finnerty is tied for second in the SEC for fewest walks allowed (3).

Friday: RHP Tommy Mace (4-2, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Sam Finnerty (4-2, 3.60 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Tyler Dyson (3-1, 5.34 ERA) vs. RHP Brock Love (3-0, 1.93 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Jack Leftwich (4-2, 4.65 ERA) vs TBD

Florida’s Midweek Success

After being swept by Vanderbilt, the Gators earned a much needed midweek victory over rival Florida State on Tuesday. The 4-2 victory extended the Gators win streak to 10 in a row over the Seminoles.

Brady McConnell has been consistent at the plate for the Gators, recording a two-run double that gave Florida the victory over FSU. McConnell posts a .363 batting average and leads the Gators in both runs (24) and hits (37).

#Gators are back on top!!! A two-run double from Brady McConnell brings home Smith and Young. T7 | #Gators 4, FSU 2 pic.twitter.com/EgpltcGLXX — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 27, 2019

Additionally, freshman Kendrick Calilao has continued to show his maturity at the plate. Calilao leads Florida with 29 RBI on the season.

Florida has seen an improvement in their performance during midweek games, winning their last three and going 5-4 overall.

A Quick Look at Alabama

The Crimson Tide are also in search of their first SEC series win after falling to Arkansas last weekend and Ole Miss in the SEC Opening Weekend.

In their most recent outing, Alabama secured a 6-3 win over Auburn in the Max Capital City Classic. Freshman Drew Williamson had a stand out night for the Tide, going 4-4 at the plate and earning MVP honors.

At the plate, Alabama is led by junior Kolby Robinson. Robinson posts a .386 batting average and leads the Tide in hits (32).

How to Watch

You can catch coverage of this weekend’s series on the SEC Network+ or listen live to 103.7 the Gator. Opening pitches for both Friday and Saturday are set for 6:30 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.