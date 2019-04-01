Florida Adds Recruit Ques Glover to 2019 Class

Earlier today, Bearden High School senior Ques Glover announced on Twitter that he is committing to the University of Florida as a member of the 2019 class.

Who is Ques Glover?

Glover is a three-star recruit out of Knoxville, Tennessee who just led his team to the Class AAA state championship. The 6-foot guard scored 24 points in the game guiding his team to an 83-68 victory over Memphis East. He led the Bulldogs to their first state championship.

According to 24/7 Sports, Glover matched the nations top recruit, James Wiseman, for scoring in a state championship game. He was named the Class AAA state tournament MVP as he averaged over 19 points per game over the three games played. Glover registered over 2,000 career points during his high school career.

Glover will join teammate Drew Pember as players committing to SEC schools. Pember will stay at home and play for the Tennessee Volunteers.

He had over 20 Division I scholarship offers including schools like Yale, Western Carolina and Florida Atlantic. Glover averaged over 21 points in his final season for Bearden and was a Class AAA Mr. Basketball finalist.

Outlook for next year

Florida basketball will look to make a lot of noise early and often next season. The Gators already have the sixth-best class in the country for next season which ranks second in the SEC only behind Kentucky.

With five-star recruits Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann, four-star Omar Payne and newly committed three-star Jason Jitoboh to go along with Glover, all eyes will be on Florida basketball.

As the Gators return three key freshmen, Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke and Keyontae Johnson, for next season, Mike White will have a lot of talent on his hands for the next couple seasons. The question is whether the individual talent will be able to mesh on the court and create long term success.