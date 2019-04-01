Home / College Basketball / Texas Tech Advances to Final Four In A Wild Ending
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard celebrates with the trophy after the team's win over Gonzaga during the West Regional final in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Texas Tech won 75-69. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Texas Tech Advances to Final Four In A Wild Ending

Victoria Rossman April 1, 2019

Texas Tech punched their ticket to Minneapolis and the Final Four after a thrilling win against top-seeded Gonzaga in the West Regional Final on Saturday.

Strong Push in Final Minutes

A 75-69 win that boiled down to the final minutes is sending Texas Tech to the Final Four. The Red Raiders led No. 1 seed Gonzaga by seven with just under one minute remaining. Despite a 5-0 run in the final seconds, the upset remained intact. Jarrett Culver led the Texas Tech offense, scoring 19 points and earning five rebounds.

Making History

The Red Raiders are advancing to the Final Four for the first time in their 94-year program history. Texas Tech is led by head coach Chris Beard, who is in just his third season in Lubbock. Though this is the program’s first Final Four appearance, the Red Raiders are no strangers to March Madness. The team made it to the Elite Eight in 2018. They would fall to Villanova, who wound up being the national champion.

Red Raiders vs. Spartans

Next on the bracket for Texas Tech is Michigan State. The Spartans are the team in the Final Four with the most experience. Both Texas Tech and Auburn are playing for the first time in program history, while Virginia has not had a Final Four appearance since a loss in 1984.

The Red Raiders are a strong defensive team, ranking near the top in both scoring defense and defensive field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Michigan State is averaging more than 18 assists per game, making them a strong passing team.

Game Time

Texas Tech and Michigan State will take the court Saturday, April 6 in Minneapolis. Tip-off is set for 8:49 p.m.

