Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham, right, answers questions during a news conference as Jarvis Landry looks on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

OBJ Reunited With Landry After Trade

Harrison Smajovits April 2, 2019 College Football, Feature Sports News, NFL, SEC 23 Views

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr were two of LSU’s most prolific wide receivers. Now, they’ll be part of the up and coming Cleveland Browns team. Most of the time, the story is about old college teams squaring off against each other.

There’s the photo of the two meeting after the game or exchanging jerseys, most know these cliches. However, the Cleveland Browns changed that narrative this offseason.

The story now is the reunion of two college teammates and seeing them play together at the highest level of football. Landry has only been on the Browns since last season, but no one is more excited for Beckham’s arrival.

Catch a Tiger By Its Toe

While with the LSU Tigers, Landry and Beckham played in the National Championship, the Chick-Fil-A Bowl (now the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl), and won the Outback Bowl.

The year the Tigers won the Outback Bowl, their Junior years, Landry and Beckham combined for 2,345 receiving yards. Landry just edged out his teammate in total yards but OBJ had 18 fewer receptions. Call it a draw if you will.

LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80). (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

When the 2014 Draft came along, the Giants used their first-round pick to draft Beckham 12th overall. The Dolphins would pick up Landry in the second round 63rd overall. Both have over 5,000 receiving yards in the NFL.

Both have their share of outstanding highlights. Beckham’s one-handed catch was replayed non-stop on every news outlet possible.

Landry had his own one-handed play the following season and NFL took the liberty of captioning the video “Better than Beckham?”

ESPN Gainesville won’t be declaring a winner, but we have to admit OBJ’s catch has probably stuck longer in people’s minds.

“Here Come the Browns”

This statement above used to be a joke, especially under Hue Jackson. Now it’s a legitimate panic by the opposition. QB Baker Mayfield now has two of the NFL’s top wide receivers to give looks to after the snap (and that’s not even including Rashard Higgins and former Gator Antonio Callaway). Beckham says he’s more than ready to get started.

“As it all settled in I’m very excited about this and I think it’s going to be one of the best things that ever happened to me in my life,” Beckham said in the Brown’s press conference.

He then went on to say this moment “is going to be more iconic than we all realize right now.”

It’s only speculation as to what the Brown’s plans are for the draft, but even with the team they have now, the surging football club now has the key pieces it needs to change the Brown’s reputation.

