Preview: Florida Baseball Hosts FAMU

The University of Florida baseball team (20-10) hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers (11-15) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The last time the two teams met was back in 2017, as the Gators beat the Rattlers 8-7. Overall, Florida leads the all time series 20-1 against the Rattlers.

A&M’s lone defeat of Florida was back in 2014 as the Rattlers were able to pull off a win, 4-3.

The Gators

Florida is coming off a 4-0 week highlighted by a home series sweep of Alabama over the weekend and a mid-week win over #21 Florida State on Tuesday. Freshman pitcher Christian Scott is named SEC Freshman of the Week, as he delivered a lights out performance last week. He earned the win out of the bullpen against Florida State on Tuesday and again on Saturday against Alabama.

Earned the win out of the bullpen against No. 21 Florida State on Tuesday and again on Saturday against Alabama. @chscott8 is the #SECBSB Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/2DO6OWyj9S — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 1, 2019

Gator shortstop Brady McConnell had a big week, going 9-for-17 at the plate with four extra-base hits (2 doubles, 2 home runs) and five RBI’s. Pitcher Tommy Mace pitched the first complete game of his career and the first of the season for the Gators in a win on Friday.

Mick and Nick caught up with #TommyAce following his three-hit complete game W over Alabama. pic.twitter.com/BCaHxtIDly — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 30, 2019

The Rattlers

FAMU dropped all three games in a crucial Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference series to North Carolina Central. They lost 7-4, 9-8 and 8-5 in the series. Red shirt sophomore Eric Blanc Jr., led the Rattlers with a batting average of .600 as well as on base percentage of .677 in the series.

Overall, FAMU’s pitchers (11-15) have a combined 4.78 ERA as red shirt sophomore Morgan Mendez (3-1) has a 2.12 ERA in 17 innings pitched to lead the staff. The Rattlers are just 2-6 in road games this year.

Where to Watch

You can tune in to ESPN 98.1 FM/ 850 AM WRUF at 5:55 p.m., for coverage of the game as well as the WatchESPN app as the game will be on SEC Network +.