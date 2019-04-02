Home / Baseball / Preview: Florida Baseball Hosts FAMU
Photo Courtesy of Florida Baseball Twitter @Gatorsbb

Preview: Florida Baseball Hosts FAMU

Litsseny Carrasquero April 2, 2019 Baseball, College Baseball, Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball, SEC 21 Views

The University of Florida baseball team (20-10) hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers (11-15) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The last time the two teams met was back in 2017, as the Gators beat the Rattlers 8-7. Overall, Florida leads the all time series 20-1 against the Rattlers.

A&M’s lone defeat of Florida was back in 2014 as the Rattlers were able to pull off a win, 4-3.

The Gators

Florida is coming off a 4-0 week highlighted by a home series sweep of Alabama over the weekend and a mid-week win over #21 Florida State on Tuesday.  Freshman pitcher Christian Scott is named SEC Freshman of the Week, as he delivered a lights out performance last week. He earned the win out of the bullpen against Florida State on Tuesday and again on Saturday against Alabama.

Gator shortstop Brady McConnell had a big week, going 9-for-17 at the plate with four extra-base hits (2 doubles, 2 home runs) and five RBI’s.  Pitcher Tommy Mace pitched the first complete game of his career and the first of the season for the Gators in a win on Friday.

The Rattlers

FAMU dropped all three games in a crucial Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference series to North Carolina Central.  They lost 7-4, 9-8 and 8-5 in the series.  Red shirt sophomore Eric Blanc Jr., led the Rattlers with a batting average of .600 as well as on base percentage of .677 in the series.

Overall, FAMU’s pitchers (11-15) have a combined 4.78 ERA as red shirt sophomore Morgan Mendez (3-1) has a 2.12 ERA in 17 innings pitched to lead the staff.  The Rattlers are just 2-6 in road games this year.

Where to Watch

You can tune in to ESPN 98.1 FM/ 850 AM WRUF at 5:55 p.m., for coverage of the game as well as the WatchESPN app as the game will be on SEC Network +.

