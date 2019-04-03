Marlins, Rays start seasons in opposite ways

Baseball is officially back, with the MLB starting the 2019 season last week. Teams across the league are looking to start the 162-game, grind of schedule on the right foot. In Florida, the two professional team’s are off to different starts on the year.

Hot Start in St. Pete

It’s obviously early, but the Tampa Bay Rays are off to their best start through the first week of the season in franchise history. Their hot start also came against two very good clubs in the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies.

The Rays dropped their opening game tilt against the Houston Astros, but that would be their only blemish against the 2017 World Series champs. The Rays won the next three games against the Astros to take the series.

They then quickly turned their focus to the Rockies, as the national league team came to town. The Rays took the first two games of the series in dominant fashion, winning 7-1 and 4-0. Their 5-1 start marked the best six-game start in Rays franchise history. The Rockies took the final game of the series, so the Rays are currently 5-2.

The Rays fifth-straight win was backed by the performance on the mound by Blake Snell. The American league’s reigning Cy Young winner looked like he was in mid-season form. Snell struck out 13 Rockies in seven innings of work to earn his first victory of 2019.

Pitching has been a big reason the Rays are off to their best six-game start in franchise history. The Rays are currently posting a 1.67 earned run average, the best in the league so far.

Slow Start in South Beach

Things aren’t as smooth down south to start the season for the Miami Marlins. With as 2-4 start, the Marlins are looking to avoid getting swept by the New York Mets Wednesday night. The Marlins had a chance to take Tuesday’s game from the Mets, but squandered a ninth-inning opportunity.

Unlike the Rays, the Marlins pitching is letting them down so far. In all of their losses, the Marlins have given up at least six runs. Miami’s ERA is 4.50 through six games.

It’s expected to a be a re-building year for the Marlins. They’ve promoted young prospects to the roster to shake things up. As the on-field product goes through a change, the Marlins are struggling filling seats in their renovated stadium.

Not since the Expos have we witnessed attendance this bad. Marlins had less that 6,000 tonight in paid attendance. They are averaging less than 10,000 (9,925). But if you take out Opening Day of 25,423 they have averaged 6,825, pic.twitter.com/VJ52HUSdEq — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) April 3, 2019

What’s Next for Both

For the Rays, they will head out west for a weekend inter-league series against the San Francisco Giants. It will mark the start of a nine-game road trip.

As for the Marlins, they look to avoid getting swept by the Mets Wednesday night. Then, they will travel to Atlanta for a weekend series against the Braves.