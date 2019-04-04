Orlando Magic Climbing Playoff Ladder

With just nine days until the 2019 NBA Playoffs tip off, action on the hardwood is heating up. The race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is in full swing and the Orlando Magic are making a push for their spot in the playoffs.

Magic win BIG

In a Wednesday night home game, Orlando did exactly what they needed to do– win. Prior to Wednesday’s game the Magic were on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

However, that all changed with their 114-100 victory over the struggling New York Knicks. The Knicks have an abysmal 15-63 overall record but that didn’t stop them from playing their best against the Magic.

Going into the second quarter the game was all tied at 26. Nevertheless, thanks to 32 points scored by Orlando in the second quarter, they persisted and jumped out to a comfortable 58-45 lead heading into halftime.

Halftime Leaders:
Nikola Vucevic – 17 pts, 6 rebs
Evan Fournier – 16 pts, 3 rebs
Terrence Ross – 8 pts, 3 asts

The third and fourth quarters were decided by just two and three points. As a result of their huge second frame and riding another double-double from Nikola Vucevic, the Magic beat the New York Knicks, 114-100, for their eighth victory in 10 games.

The win also marked the eighth straight win at home for the Magic.

It's good to be home. 🏡 8️⃣ straight wins at @AmwayCenter. pic.twitter.com/DoMl3YL4rq — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 4, 2019

The Playoffs

Winning the Wednesday game meant the Magic had, for now, secured a playoff spot. With the help of losses by Detroit, Brooklyn and Miami, Orlando jumped out of the ninth spot in the Eastern conference, into a tie for seventh place. The Magic are now only a half game behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 6 seed.

“It’s still a tight race and things can change quickly, but obviously we’re in a good spot, right where we want to be,” Vucevic said after the game.

With three games left in the regular season, the Magic, essentially, control their own playoff fate right now.

The games remaining include:

Hosting the Atlanta Hawks Friday night; At Boston to take on the Celtics Sunday; Closing the regular season at Charlotte next Wednesday.

Only three games left and Orlando really needs to win all of them if they hope to keep their playoff dreams alive in 2019.