Bradford Softball loses against Williston 9-3

The Bradford Tornadoes softball team lost to the Williston Red Devils in a non-conference home game 9-3 Thursday night.

Bradford found themselves down 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning before Talia Brown scored making it 2-1. The bottom of the third inning gave the Tornadoes their first lead of the night when Hannah McFarland stole home after a missed catch by the Red Devils. Directly after, Emily McCoy had a single to left that sent Brooklyn Wiggins home to give Bradford the lead 3-2.

Bradford and Williston are all tied up 3-3 heading into the 7th inning. @ESPNGainesville — Sasha Stein (@SashaStein111) April 5, 2019

Williston tied the game up in the top of the fourth inning and the game stayed tied until the top of the seventh inning when the Red Devils got red hot.

Williston’s Maci Vonderstrasse hits a home run with bases loaded to put the Red Devils up 8-3. @ESPNGainesville — Sasha Stein (@SashaStein111) April 5, 2019

The Red Devils got Olivia Davis home after a couple of walks, going up 4-3. The game-winning play of the night belonged to Maci Vonderstrasse who hit a home run with bases loaded to put the Devils up 8-3. They would go on to win 9-3.

” They played well up until that last inning,” Bradford head coach Kevin Blankenship said of his team.

Bradford now falls to 11-6 on the season and looks to bounce back Friday when they play Palatka in an away conference game.