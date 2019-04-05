Cece Jefferson Working Towards the NFL

Cece Jefferson has been one of the big names of the Gators defensive line for the past four years. Jefferson was always a reliable playmaker on the Gators and now is looking to take his talents to the NFL.

He has recently performed in the NFL Combine and the Gators Pro Day to showcase his skills for the NFL Scouts.

Time At Florida

While at the University of Florida Jefferson played all four years. His freshman year he even was named to the SEC All-Freshmen team. Jefferson finished his time at Florida playing in 48 games and racking up 124 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks.

He says that his time at Florida has been all he hoped it would be when he committed.

#Gators DE CeCe Jefferson celebrating Senior Day pic.twitter.com/Kybs4V742K — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) November 17, 2018

Thoughts on the Combine

Unlike others, Jefferson said that he likes the interview process at the combine. He says it gives him an opportunity to not only tell the teams about him, but it allows him to get to know the teams.

With a 5.02 time, Jefferson wasn’t happy with his 40 time and equates it to the weight he put on right before the combine. He also said that his nerves were, “running really high.”during the NFL Combine

Thoughts on the Gators Pro Day

During the Gators Pro Day, Jefferson lost about 6 pounds and was much happier with his performance and thought he, “…improved tremendously.”Jefferson noted that his, “…hips felt fluid in the drills.” He also expressed that he’s confident in his future in football, because he’s eager to learn from the vets to help make him even more versatile.

He gives a lot of thanks to the tough coaching from both head coach Dan Mullen and strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage.

Draft Time

Look to see what round Cece Jefferson gets picked up during the NFL Draft that starts on April 25th at 8 pm and runs through April 27th.