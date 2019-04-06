Home / Baseball / Florida’s five-game win streak ends in 12-4 route at Ole Miss
Credit to Gator Baseball. (Twitter: @GatorsBB).

Florida’s five-game win streak ends in 12-4 route at Ole Miss

Edgar Chavero April 6, 2019 Baseball, College Baseball, Gators Baseball, SEC 41 Views

Florida’s baseball team (21-11, 4-6 SEC) had considerable momentum going into their SEC-road series this weekend at Ole Miss. The Gators were riding their longest win streak of the season (5) coming into Friday. During that span, they captured their first SEC-series win with a sweep of Alabama at home.

But all that momentum came to a screeching halt in Oxford against the Rebels. Ole Miss (21-10,6-4) amassed 17 hits against Kevin O’Sullivan’s pitching staff that culminated into a 12-4 win in the opener of a three-game series.

In this one, Gator sophomore starter Tommy Mace was hammered for 12 hits in just 3.1 innings of work. He was charged with six earned runs, and the bullpen also had equal trouble getting outs.

Ole Miss tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh inning and another three in the eighth. Ultimately, that put the game out of reach and rubbed some salt into Florida’s wounds.

Due to possible bad weather on Sunday, the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1pm to end the series.

Mace’s struggles in SEC play continue

Mace has been a consistent presence in the Gator rotation this season. He’s only failed to reach the seventh inning in two of his eight starts. Friday he didn’t come anywhere close.

The right hander managed to keep the Rebels off the scoreboard for the first two innings. By that point, Mace was able to scatter five hits.

When Florida handed their starter a two-run lead in the third inning, he was bit by the long ball in the bottom half of the frame. First, third baseman Tyler Keenan took Mace deep to left field. That tied the game, and two batters later DH Cole Zabowski gave the Rebels their first lead with a solo shot.

The very next inning they’d blow the game open.

Mace would exit the game with runners on the corners and one run having already crossed home in the fourth inning. Sophomore reliever Jordan Butler couldn’t prevent those runners from scoring either. A passed ball and another RBI single in the inning by catcher Cooper Johnson made the score 7-2.

Mace has now allowed 13 earned runs in 16.1 innings on the road to SEC opponents. Florida is also still searching for their first SEC victory on the road (0-4).

What’s Next

Florida is yet to announce their starter for either games on Saturday. Freshmen Nolan Crisp and Hunter Ruth may both be in line for starts. They’ve both impressed in the spot starts they’ve gotten this season.  Tyler Dyson is also a possibility.

The Gators’ offense did show that they’re capable of putting some runs on the board as well. In the fifth, they got two runs on two solo homers from shortstop Brady McConnell and catcher Brady Smith. They only collected five hits but did draw three walks.

Last weekend Florida put up 21 runs in three games against Alabama. If O’Sullivan’s pitching staff can keep his team in ballgames, he’s already said that he likes his team’s chances.

McDonnell had a big night at the plate for Florida, going 3 for 4.

About Edgar Chavero

Sports media and management student at the University of Florida. Content creator for ESPN 98.1 FM/ 850 AM WRUF.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Final Four: Michigan State Spartans Versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Then there were four. The NCAA Tournament is down to the Final Four, with Michigan …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties