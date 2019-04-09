Brett Heggie Battles for Starting OL Spot

Plagued by injuries in 2017 and 2018, redshirt junior Brett Heggie looks to find himself starting on the offensive line this season healthy and ready to play.

With four starters gone in Florida’s O-line, Heggie separates himself from a group of youthful players by being one of the only veterans.

Though Heggie has suffered several injuries in the past, including a season-ending knee injury and then an ankle sprain. Even though those misfortunes affected his physical health, he still managed to record some playing time under his belt.

#Gators OG Brett Heggie played a season-high 52 snaps against the Tigers and graded out as a champion. It sound like he could push for a starting spot this week – https://t.co/hKJiP8MhpX pic.twitter.com/mo0C9knUUc — Thomas Goldkamp (@ThomasGoldkamp) October 8, 2018

Heggie’s Experience

In 2017, Heggie made the starting lineup in seven games and played in eight. After his performance against Vanderbilt, Heggie earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

In 2018, Heggie found himself playing both left and right guard positions on the OL. He played in nine games before having to deal with more injuries.

#Gators to be without three regulars today due to injuries: OL Brett Heggie, WR Freddie Swain and DB Brad Stewart… — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) November 10, 2018

With spring camp ending soon, Heggie is proving he can lead the group of young players.

Offseason and Spring Camp

Heggie has emphasized the O-line needing to make big strides.

Taking over a leadership role on the OL, Heggie says the offseason was really meant to get the younger guys together and to work on things.

As some of the players are only 17 and inexperienced, Heggie knows the way co-offensive coordinator John Hevesy runs his line and has tried to help prepare them.

“They were saying we need to be better in practice, you know. Prove everyday. We got a lot of young guys and even the older guys, you know, we gotta make strides. That’s what were working on now.”

Heggie also commented that his day-to-day philosophy is always working on everything. With his competitive mindset, leadership, and health, Heggie could find himself in the starting OL picking up where he left off.