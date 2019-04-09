Buchholz Baseball Set to Face Ocoee

This Tuesday and Friday the Buchholz Bobcats baseball team has a match up against the Ocoee Knights. Tuesday the two teams are set to face off at 6 pm at Buchholz and Friday they will meet at 4:30 at Ocoee High School.

Chad Hall’s Knights are seeking to break their three game losing streak. Throughout the past 10 days the team suffered two losses to East Ridge and one to Lake Minneola.

Currently Buchholz is sitting at 9-6 overall. They’re in second place in the 8A District 3 standings behind undefeated East Ridge.

Stats & Key Players

Overall Buchholz leads Ocoee in terms of batting average, on base percentage, and slugging percentage. One Bobcat to be on the look out for is senior Josh Fowler. He holds the team’s highest on base percentage and highest batting average. The Knights are led by Collin Hall and Hylan Hall. Hylan, a University of Miami signee, currently has an .833 slugging percentage, way ahead of the national average, .312. Collin is one Ocoee’s leading hitters with a batting average of .400.

The Past & Future

Buchholz finished the 2018 season 21-8 overall, while Ocoee finished 14-12. Last season the Bobcats and Knights met twice and Buchholz walked away with a win in both games.

Looking ahead, Ocoee has two match ups against Orlando opponents next week. One against University High School and one against Boone High School. On the other hand, Buchholz will meet Forest High School for two games.