Miami Marlins Need Momentum

The Marlins have not had the best start to their season. With many games left, maybe they can manage to turn things around.

Potential to Succeed

3-7 so far, the Marlins are not off to a good start. The regular season has been disappointing; they tied their series with the Colorado Rockies 2-2, completely lost to the New York Mets 0-3, and dropped their series to the Atlanta Braves 1-2.

These results are a bit surprising because the Marlins have had a good amount of home runs in their ten games. They have scored eleven home runs in ten games, which is half the time it took them to accomplish this feat last season.

Guess who leads the majors in pinch hits. HINT: pic.twitter.com/vXV5ZG3dAy — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 9, 2019

The Marlins do have some people in their lineup that can turn games around. Catcher Jorge Alfaro has had three home runs and 6 RBI with a .280 batting average.

Team batting leader Starlin Castro, a second baseman for Miami, has played in all ten games and has had 40 at bats. With a .300 batting average, Miami’s men have the skill to do better than what their record reflects.

In spring training, the Marlins had an 11-game winning streak, showing they have the potential to do well but have to execute when it really matters.

Series in Cincinnati

Luckily for the Marlins, the Cincinnati Reds have had an even worse start. Currently 1-8, the Reds only won their game on Opening Day against the Pirates. The Reds do not have an issue with pitching.

Their ERA is only 3.68, putting them 12th in the league. Where they fall off hard is batting. Cincinnati is ranked last in batting average (.170), hits (21), and runs (49). In their nine games, they have been shut out four times.

Former Miami left-fielder Derek Dietrich has had three home runs for the Reds this season. Their offense has some shining moments, but ultimately gets taken down by other teams. Hopefully, the Marlins can do the same to the Reds and slightly turn their season around.

Up Next

The Marlins are scheduled to start their series against the Reds on Apr. 9 @ 6:40 p.m. The following games are on Apr. 10 @ 6:40 p.m. and Apr. 11 @ 12:35 p.m.