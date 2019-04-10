Tiger Woods ready for 22nd appearance at The Masters

Arguably the biggest weekend in the game of golf will soon be here. It comes around once a year, on the first full week of April. And now in 2019, the time has come for the most prestigious tournament the game of golf as to offer.

The Masters.

On the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club will be the field 87 golfers who all have earned an invitation to compete for golf’s crown jewel, the Green Jacket. Big-name contenders look to add their names to the list of the games great’s. All while the few amateurs invited look to make a name for themselves.

In the mix of the field is an all-familiar face. Playing at The Masters for the 22nd time, Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods is making his 22nd appearance at the Masters.

Back At Augusta

After storming back onto the golf scene in 2018, Woods is looking for even better 2019. After being in the contention for two majors a year ago, Woods will look to win the 15th of his career this year. Woods hasn’t won a major since 2008. But starting this weekend, he will have four chances in 2019.

Not many things go quite together in the game of golf like Tiger Woods and The Masters. The four-time champ is back at Augusta this weekend looking to don the Green Jacket for the first time since 2005.

Woods competed last year in The Masters after missing the two previous years. As he was just returning to the game after back surgery, Woods shot +1 for the 2018 tournament.

Tiger Woods' record at the Masters as a pro: 1997: 1st

1998: T8

1999: T18

2000: 5th

2001: 1st

2002: 1st

2003: T15

2004: T22

2005: 1st

2006: T3

2007: T2

2008: 2nd

2009: T6

2010: T4

2011: T4

2012: T40

2013: T4

2015: T17

2018: T32#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/pSKQg00K8t — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2019

Now a veteran on the tour, Woods has experience at just about every course. At a course like Augusta, experience can be the deciding factor of missing the cut or vying for the Green Jacket.

Luckily for Woods, not only does he have plenty of experience at Augusta, but also plenty of success.

Preparation This Time Around

Woods, now 44, prepares for the game a whole different way. Along with aging affecting his game, add in the numerous injuries Woods has suffered over his career. It’s no secret he isn’t the same golfer and must prepare differently, but Tiger knows that.

Practice opened up at Augusta earlier this week and Woods has been managing his workload. He’s focused heavily on his chipping and putting recently, with the greens at Augusta being such a challenge.

Special Place

There is denying that Augusta is a special place. The history, the champions, all the historic moments make it for one of golfs best.

A special place to all involved is certainly a special place to Woods.

Throughout the years, Woods has created many classic moments at Augusta. This weekend, he will look to shock everyone and create some more.

Additional Info

Woods enters The Masters as the 12th ranked golfer according to the World Golf Rankings. He tees off Thursday at 11:04 a.m and is paired with Haotong Li and Jon Rahm.