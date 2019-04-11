Florida Gators Baseball Hosts South Carolina

The Florida Gators (22-13, 4-8 SEC) have lacked consistency in conference play but look to change pace in this weekend’s series against the South Carolina Gamecocks (20-13, 3-9 SEC).

On the Mound

After a rough weekend on the mound against Ole Miss, Florida’s weekend rotation is changing up a bit.

Thursday: RHP Tommy Mace (5-3, 4.26 ERA) vs. RHP Reid Morgan (3-1, 2.60 ERA)

Friday: RHP Christian Scott (3-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Cam Tringali (1-0, 3.03 ERA)

Saturday: TBD vs. TBD

Florida pitcher Tommy Mace will remain the starting pitcher for Game 1. Mace had his shortest outing of the season last week allowing 12 hits and six runs through 3.1 innings.

After getting his first weekend start against Ole Miss, right-hander Christian Scott will take the mound for the Gators in Game 2. Scott has risen as one of the Gators most reliable pitchers out of the bullpen but struggled in his weekend start against the Rebels (4.0 IP, 6 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 5 K).

South Carolina’s Reid Morgan has been steady on the mound for the Gamecocks. Through 52 innings Morgan has allowed 54 hits and 21 runs.

Florida’s Bullpen

The Gators sweep over rival Florida State on Tuesday night showed that the talent of Florida’s bullpen.

David Luethje, Justin Alintoff and Ben Specht combined to allow eight hits and one run in the Gators 3-1 win over the Seminoles. Specht had a stand out night on the mound for the Gators (3.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K).

Freshman Ben Specht went 3 shutout innings last night! In 2 games vs. FSU, he's pitched 5 scoreless innings with 9 Ks and 0 walks. #Gators "That was probably the best Ben Specht has looked all year long … I think he grew up a lot tonight."

-Sully after last night's game pic.twitter.com/96j7at7qtE — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 10, 2019

The Gators eleventh straight victory over Florida State also showcased Florida’s consistency at the plate

Brady McConnell continues to lead the Gators with a .385 batting average. McConnell went 1 for 4 at the plate, recording one run.

Additionally, Kendrick Calilao is not only Florida’s leader with 36 RBI, but ranks in the top five of the SEC.

A Look At South Carolina

South Carolina has also struggled against conference opponents, most recently falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Gamecocks avoided the sweep, by edging out the Crimson Tide 5-4 in Game 3.

In their series against Alabama, senior Jacob Olson recorded his 12th home run of the season. Olson ranks second in the SEC with 12 home runs on the season.

T7 | JACOB OLSON!!! His 12th home run of the season cuts Alabama's lead to 3-1.#Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/lrIfTtL1Sd — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) April 6, 2019

Additionally, senior TJ Hopkins has been made a presence at the plate for South Carolina. Hopkins leads the Gamecocks with a .308 batting average and 40 hits.

Game Information

Thursday April 11 / 7:30 PM

TV: ESPNU

RADIO: 98.1 FM/850 AM

Friday April 12 / 6:30 PM

TV: SECNetwork+

RADIO: 98.1 FM/850 AM

Saturday April 13 / 3:30 PM