SEC Baseball Weekend Preview

Another weekend of SEC baseball is upon us as teams get ready for the stretch run.

The Gators will be playing host to the Gamecocks. The 2nd ranked Georgia Bulldogs will be heading to Knoxville, Tennessee to face the Volunteers. The eighth ranked LSU Tigers will be traveling to Missouri to play the Tigers. Ole Miss will be welcoming Kentucky to Oxford. College Station, Texas will be the site of a top 25 matchup between the Aggies and Auburn. The Crimson Tide will be traveling to Starkville to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The weekend headliner is Vanderbilt hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Big Time Baseball

It will be a battle between two top ten teams in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vanderbilt will be trying to defeat the leaders of the Western division. The Commodores come into the weekend series sporting a 7-4 conference record while the Razorbacks are sitting at 8-4. Vandy will be looking to rebound after losing two out of three games to Georgia last weekend. The Commodores have flexed their muscles in SEC play as they lead the league in 3 categories (Triples, fielding percentage and on-base percentage).

Battle in College Station

Both teams are coming off a loss in this battle of top 25 teams.

The Mid-week matchups did not treat Auburn well as it fell to Jacksonville State 11-6. Texas State defeated their in-state opponent Texas A&M, 5-3. The Tigers better be ready to hit when they land in Texas as they will be facing two of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference in John Doxakis and Asa Lacy.

Conference play begins a little bit early this weekend as the Gators and Gamecocks play on Thursday. Florida and South Carolina are not the only ones as Georgia and Tennessee are set to do the same. Overall, it should be an SEC baseball fans dream weekend.