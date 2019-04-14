Gator Softball Sweeps Texas A&M

The Florida Gators completed the sweep of Texas A&M winning the third game 4-1; they won last night as well 8-3.

Bats come alive

The Gator offense was effective over the weekend as they produced just the right amount of runs for the pitching staff to be comfortable. Florida would get all four of their runs in the third inning today.

Senior Amanda Lorenz kicked off the scoring today, smacking a double to right center scoring Hannah Sipos. Lorenz and Sipos were the only Gators to have multi-hit games today.

Cleanup hitter Kendyl Lindaman would add to the Gator lead with an RBI single. Then, Jordan Roberts took the Aggies deep for a two-run homer to extend the Florida lead to four.

T3 | Jordan Roberts with the two-run💣 scores Lindaman and the lead is now 4-0‼ #GoGators🐊 pic.twitter.com/7K6A9zuyNd — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 14, 2019

As good as the offense was this weekend, Florida did show signs of inconsistency. In the game last night the Gators failed to put up much offense until the fourth inning and only had one inning of scoring today. Even though they won both games, Tim Walton’s crew is going to need to be more consistent against top teams.

Strong pitching

Senior All-American Kelly Barnhill got the nod today and she was as effective as ever. She gave up just three hits, walked two and had seven strikeouts in the game to improve her record to 24-5 on the season. In fact, the only run she gave up today was scored while the defense turned a double play.

B7 | A half swing sends a dribbler out to Sipos at third and that's the game! — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 14, 2019

This was the second crack Barnhill had at the Aggies and her stuff was certainly better today. She gave up six runs on 11 hits in game one of the series, albeit still a win for the Gators, but today definitely showed her ability to make adjustments.

Coming up next

The No. 6 Florida Gators are back in action this Wednesday as they travel to face rival Florida State. The No. 3 Seminoles beat the Gators in Gainesville earlier this month.

After the mid-week matchup with the Seminoles, the Gators return home for a weekend series against Alabama. Florida will look to improve its SEC positioning in that series starting Friday.