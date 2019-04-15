Home / Baseball / Preview: Florida Baseball Hosts JU Dolphins

Preview: Florida Baseball Hosts JU Dolphins

Litsseny Carrasquero April 15, 2019 Baseball, College Baseball, Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball, SEC 31 Views

The Florida Gator baseball team (24-14) hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins (21-15) on Tuesday for the third time this season.  Florida beat Jacksonville 5-4 in 10 innings on February 26th and 13-8 on March 19.  Gator coach Kevin O’Sullivan is 12-5 against the Dolphins in his career at Florida.

Gators and Dolphins

Florida leads the series between the two teams 58-33. In the first game against the Dolphins this season, Gator pitching set the tone for the night as David Luethje and other relievers did a good job to keep the game close until Jud Fabian doubled home a run in the 10th inning to give Florida the win.   Nolan Crisp got a save in the game for the Gators as well.

In Gainesville on March 19, Florida would defeat JU 13-8. Florida’s offense took advantage and set the tone early and Nolan Crisp retired the first seven batters he faced and only allowed one base runner through four innings. But, it would be Brady McConnell who provided Florida with a few insurance runs with a two-run homer to make it 13-8.

The Gators

Florida is coming off an emotional series win over South Carolina at home and won its last game against the Gamecocks on a walk off home run by Jordan Butler.

The Dolphins

Jacksonville University baseball led wire-to-wire to win 10-5 over North Alabama on Sunday but the Dolphins lost the series after North Alabama won the first two contests.

A.J. Jones pitched 7.1 innings to earn his team high fifth win of the season as the Dolphins (21-15, 7-5) snapped a season-high four game losing streak. Jacksonville was able to extend its lead with two runs in the eighth when Reagan Wright crushed a two-run homer to left, the first home run of his career.

Where to Watch

Tonight, you can hear the game live starting at 5:55 pm on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF or stream the game on SEC Network+ on the WatchESPN app.

Tags

About Litsseny Carrasquero

Check Also

Offense and Blue Game: Team Orange Wins Fourth Consecutive Spring Game

The title is not a typo. It was an explosive offensive performance as the Gators …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties