Preview: Florida Baseball Hosts JU Dolphins

The Florida Gator baseball team (24-14) hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins (21-15) on Tuesday for the third time this season. Florida beat Jacksonville 5-4 in 10 innings on February 26th and 13-8 on March 19. Gator coach Kevin O’Sullivan is 12-5 against the Dolphins in his career at Florida.

Gators and Dolphins

Florida leads the series between the two teams 58-33. In the first game against the Dolphins this season, Gator pitching set the tone for the night as David Luethje and other relievers did a good job to keep the game close until Jud Fabian doubled home a run in the 10th inning to give Florida the win. Nolan Crisp got a save in the game for the Gators as well.

David Luethje works a 1-2-3 fifth inning and the #Gators come back to the dugout. Due up: Acton, Fabian, Reese E5 | #Gators 3, JU 4 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 27, 2019

#Gators take the lead!!! Jud Fabian with a double to RCF and Cory Acton (walked) scores from first. T10 | #Gators 5, JU 4 pic.twitter.com/ZlvFp1hlaK — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 27, 2019

In Gainesville on March 19, Florida would defeat JU 13-8. Florida’s offense took advantage and set the tone early and Nolan Crisp retired the first seven batters he faced and only allowed one base runner through four innings. But, it would be Brady McConnell who provided Florida with a few insurance runs with a two-run homer to make it 13-8.

Brady gives us a little breathing room! His third homer of the year makes it 13-8 through seven innings. #Gators WATCH NOW: https://t.co/n9V5E1I2ee pic.twitter.com/aYoufN4CyY — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 20, 2019

The Gators

Florida is coming off an emotional series win over South Carolina at home and won its last game against the Gamecocks on a walk off home run by Jordan Butler.

Zero surprise what this week's top play is… but the others are pretty good too. #GatorsTopPlays pic.twitter.com/5KyEnFH7fH — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 16, 2019

The Dolphins

Jacksonville University baseball led wire-to-wire to win 10-5 over North Alabama on Sunday but the Dolphins lost the series after North Alabama won the first two contests.

FINAL | Jacksonville salvages game three to North Alabama thanks to an offensive outburst! #JUPhinsUp #DareToBeBold #ASUNBSB pic.twitter.com/zu8lG7cyn3 — Jacksonville Baseball (@JUBaseball) April 14, 2019

A.J. Jones pitched 7.1 innings to earn his team high fifth win of the season as the Dolphins (21-15, 7-5) snapped a season-high four game losing streak. Jacksonville was able to extend its lead with two runs in the eighth when Reagan Wright crushed a two-run homer to left, the first home run of his career.

Where to Watch

Tonight, you can hear the game live starting at 5:55 pm on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF or stream the game on SEC Network+ on the WatchESPN app.