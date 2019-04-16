Luke Walton Selected As New Kings Head Coach

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton is headed to Sacramento. The Kings have signed him on to be their new head coach.

Walton’s Journey Around California

Luke Walton’s experience in basketball is very extensive. As a former player for the Lakers (2003-2012), Walton knows all about the culture of basketball in California. His coaching experience prior to being named the Kings’ head coach includes some very notable achievements. Walton was the assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2014-2016.

He helped them to consecutive Finals appearances and a win in 2015. Walton was particularly pivotal to their success in 2015. He served as interim head coach for the Warriors when Steve Kerr was temporarily out. He then led them to a 39-4 start, one of the best records in NBA history.

Most recently, he was the head coach for the L.A. Lakers. In his time there (2016-2019), he continually improved their record over the years. He pulled them out of their record-worst season ever, managing 37 wins in this past season.

Shockingly, the Lakers did not make it into the playoffs, despite having Lebron James on their roster. Walton’s coaching career in L.A. was terminated the day after their season ended. Kings general manager Vlade Divac quickly picked him up.

Kings on the Come Up

With a relatively young roster, the Kings are slowly coming back to where they used to be 13 years ago. They just had their best season since 2006, finishing 39-43. Sacramento hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2006, giving them the longest active post-season drought in the NBA. Walton believes that he will be able to get the Kings back to a winning level.

With the young talent they have, GM Vlade Divac hopes Sacramento will return to the level it reached under Adelman. Hopefully, this new start will bring the Kings back to the playoff level they used to know.