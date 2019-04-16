Patrick Mahomes hard at work in off-season preparation

The hard work doesn’t stop in the off-season for Patrick Mahomes.

The young Kansas City Chiefs quarterback isn’t missing a single beat on the road to improving his game after a career second-year with the Chiefs. After a crushing defeat in the Chiefs’ first AFC Championship since 1993, Mahomes is quickly proving his resilience and readiness to take on a new season fast.

Mahomes: The Machine

The NFL’s current most valuable player sees weakness in what most would consider an ideal season. Mahomes specifically cited his timing within the pocket, and his determination to fix his footwork.

“The things that you make mistakes on last year, you always wanna improve on. I always work on my feet, try to make sure my footwork is getting better and better, especially within the pocket,” Mahomes said.

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year accumulated 50 touchdowns on 5,097 yards with just 12 interceptions in his first season as the Chiefs’ designated starter. That historic season is nothing to glance over, and Mahomes hopes to build upon the productive season.

“I feel like at times last year–I don’t wanna say lazy, but basically lazy with how I was handling my feet in the pocket and it would disrupt timing on throws. Keep working on those things so they can be more and more consistent as I go on,” he said.

Consistency seems like the last thing Mahomes needed to work on after a record reason, but Mahomes’ willingness to work on particular components of his game is telling of the player he is becoming. If his landmark previous season wasn’t enough, it’s evident the young quarterback has plenty more in store in his NFL career.

By the sound of it, he seems to have no hesitation with showing the world what he is entirely capable of.

Up ahead

The Kansas City Chiefs training camp begins on July 23.