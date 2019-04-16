Santa Fe Saints Baseball Wins on Walk-Off against College of Central Florida 11-1

The Santa Fe Saints baseball team won an important conference game against the conference’s top-ranked team, the Central College of Florida Patriots, Monday afternoon by a score of 11-1.

Notables

Cade Westbrook had 5 RBI in the sixth inning

Saints had a 10-run inning and walk-off win

Anthony Arguelles only allowed one run in his 12th pitching appearance of the season

Saint’s Streak

A streak will end this afternoon as @santafesaints baseball comes in with a 7 game win streak taking on the Central Florida Patriots with a 10 game win streak! @ESPNGainesville — Sasha Stein (@SashaStein111) April 15, 2019

Both teams came into the game with winning streaks, Santa Fe with a seven game streak and College of Central Florida with a 10 game win streak. The Saints blew open a tight game with a 10-run inning to seal a walk-off victory.

Winning Inning

An rbi triple by @santafesaints Jonathan Logsdon ties the game up 1-1 against the Central Florida Patriots going into the top of the 4th! @ESPNGainesville — Sasha Stein (@SashaStein111) April 15, 2019

The game started with the Patriots scoring a run and it took until the bottom of the third for the Saints to tie the game up from a Jonathan Logsdon rbi triple into right field that sent Parker Biederer home.

The game was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the sixth when the Saints blew the game open. It began with an RBI single that sent Kyler Marquis home.

Right after Edge, Isaiah Perry hits one out of the park for the @santafesaints! 6-1 Saints. @ESPNGainesville — Sasha Stein (@SashaStein111) April 15, 2019

Then Brock Edge slammed a three run home run putting the Saints up 5-1. Directly after that, Isaiah Perry came up to bat and connected on the first pitch he received sending it out of the park on a solo home run putting the Saints up 6-1. A hit-by-pitch with bases loaded sent another Saint home and then Westbrook plated two more runs with a hit. Edge hit the exclamation point on the inning with a two rbi hit that ended the game.

The @santafesaints get a walk off win against the Central Florida Patriots! 10 runs in the bottom of the 6th gives them an 11-1 victory and gives an 8 game win streak! @ESPNGainesville — Sasha Stein (@SashaStein111) April 15, 2019

” It’s a confidence thing. It becomes contagious and hopefully we can carry that into our next game,” Saints coach Johnny Wiggs said.

The Saints now tie for second place in the conference with Seminole State College of Florida and will look to continue their eight game win streak when they face St. Johns River State College in an away conference game Wednesday night.